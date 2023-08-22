iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

