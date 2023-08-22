Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

GWW stock opened at $703.06 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

