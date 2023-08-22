Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,435 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 761.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after buying an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.7 %

SCCO opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

