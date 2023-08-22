iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

