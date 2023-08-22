Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.02. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

