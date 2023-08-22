Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 106 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.13.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

