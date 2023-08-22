Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 903 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $207.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

