Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 793 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 160.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 217,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.08.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $240.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

