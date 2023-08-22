Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,706,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,959 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Fundamentum LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64,858 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA COM opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.