Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 66,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 134,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

