Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.56 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.