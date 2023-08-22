Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average of $254.81. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

