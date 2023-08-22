Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 9,022 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

