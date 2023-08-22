Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.