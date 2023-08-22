Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ BND opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $75.45.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
