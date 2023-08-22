Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after buying an additional 155,542 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 895,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,684,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

