Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 715 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.