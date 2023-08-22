Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $237.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

