Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 512 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $281.26 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.