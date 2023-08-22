B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 17,466 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 240,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

