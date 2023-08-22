Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.44 and its 200-day moving average is $227.33.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

