Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,365 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,989,000 after acquiring an additional 545,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

