Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 564 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

PXD stock opened at $237.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

