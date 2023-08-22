Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 65,347 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 144,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 648.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

