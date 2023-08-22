Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,254 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

EMR stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

