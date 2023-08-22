Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $490.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

