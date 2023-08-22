Vise Technologies Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.