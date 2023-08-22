Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.22. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

