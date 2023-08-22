CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after buying an additional 639,223 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

