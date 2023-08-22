Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,953,000 after buying an additional 122,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,966,000 after buying an additional 916,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

