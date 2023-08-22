Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,304 shares of company stock worth $2,969,948. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

