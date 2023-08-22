Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

LLY opened at $550.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $553.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

