Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

ASTL opened at C$9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

