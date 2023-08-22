Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2023

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL opened at C$9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Algoma Steel Group

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.