4,521 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

