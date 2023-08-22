Carr’s Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.18 (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 89.50 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.03 ($1.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,012.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.74.

In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,379.18). In other Carr’s Group news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,379.18). Also, insider Peter Page purchased 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,755.18 ($2,239.32). Corporate insiders own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

