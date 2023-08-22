RB Global, Inc. to Issue 1 Dividend of $1.43 (TSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) declared a 1 dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.431 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

RB Global Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE RBA opened at C$77.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a 52 week low of C$65.83 and a 52 week high of C$94.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,600.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

