Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $3,532,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 189,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $188.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

