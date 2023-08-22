Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

