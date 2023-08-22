Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

