Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0596 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

