Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCW opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCW. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,232,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

