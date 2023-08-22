Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $158.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.