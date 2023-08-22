B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.