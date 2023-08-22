Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 744,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

