Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BSCV opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

