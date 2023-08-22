Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

