Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2706 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Standard Bank Group stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

