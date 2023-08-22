Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1168 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJT stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.