Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSMQ opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.