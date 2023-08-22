Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1202 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $178,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

